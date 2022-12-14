Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $65.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.53.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of FATE opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

