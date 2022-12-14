L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $369.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $382.00.

LRLCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on L’Oréal from €347.00 ($365.26) to €314.00 ($330.53) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on L’Oréal from €400.00 ($421.05) to €380.00 ($400.00) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

L’Oréal Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $74.80 on Friday. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.