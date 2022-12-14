Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) vs. ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Critical Survey

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 7 1 0 2.13 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus target price of $36.63, indicating a potential upside of 33.28%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.62%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and ReNew Energy Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.21 billion 2.55 -$30.08 million ($0.17) -161.64 ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 2.54 -$211.00 million ($0.35) -16.51

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -1.89% -1.20% -0.22% ReNew Energy Global -14.54% -8.78% -1.73%

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats ReNew Energy Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

