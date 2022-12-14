Comparing BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) & Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) and Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and Atos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A Atos N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of BAE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $23.10 billion 1.38 $2.42 billion N/A N/A Atos $12.82 billion 0.09 -$3.50 billion N/A N/A

This table compares BAE Systems and Atos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Atos.

Volatility & Risk

BAE Systems has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atos has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BAE Systems and Atos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 2 3 2 0 2.00 Atos 5 6 0 0 1.55

Atos has a consensus target price of $23.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1,070.83%. Given Atos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atos is more favorable than BAE Systems.

Summary

BAE Systems beats Atos on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAE Systems

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems, C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

About Atos

(Get Rating)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things. It also offers infrastructure and foundation services. It serves energy and utilities, financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, telecommunications and media, transport and logistics, and retail industries. Atos SE was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.