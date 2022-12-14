Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

ALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $530.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.41. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 284,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

