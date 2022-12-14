Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $39.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $921.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 80.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

