Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $93.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,747,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 332,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 340,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,135,000 after purchasing an additional 268,408 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

