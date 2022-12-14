Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Orange from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Orange from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. Orange has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 31,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orange by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 65,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Orange by 19.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Orange by 56.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 109,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

