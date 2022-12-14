Analyzing CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and CNFinance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A CNFinance $219.35 million 0.67 $10.11 million ($0.01) -213.80

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A CNFinance -0.25% -0.09% -0.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of CNFinance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 63 branches and sub-branches, which included 14 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 7 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 42 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 50 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

