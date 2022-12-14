Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,337.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.50 ($28.68).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.74) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.90) to GBX 2,500 ($30.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

LON:CCH opened at GBX 1,981 ($24.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,547.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,967.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,924.54. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,706 ($33.20).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,027 ($24.87) per share, with a total value of £4,074.27 ($4,998.49). Insiders have purchased 630 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,780 over the last 90 days.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

