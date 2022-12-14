Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,131,821.57. In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at C$54,185,472.80. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at C$8,131,821.57.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$53.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$109.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$46.88 and a 1-year high of C$59.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.887 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 126.48%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

