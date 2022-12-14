Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILI. Benchmark cut their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CLSA cut their price target on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

