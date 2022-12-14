Bank of America Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Underperform

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

