Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded at Citigroup

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $45.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Glaukos by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,064,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth $1,794,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after buying an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 24.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth $1,814,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

