Team Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 22nd (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, December 22nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 22nd.

Team Stock Performance

Team stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Team has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 728.11% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Team in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Team by 83.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Team during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.