Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($68.95) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

ETR GXI opened at €61.95 ($65.21) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.42. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €46.66 ($49.12) and a 12 month high of €87.25 ($91.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

