Citigroup Increases Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $20.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NAPA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE:NAPA opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.22. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.