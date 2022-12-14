Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $54.00 at Citigroup

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. UBS Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,951. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Toll Brothers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after buying an additional 101,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,962,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.