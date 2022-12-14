Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

NYSE:LOW opened at $211.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,604,000 after acquiring an additional 129,578 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

