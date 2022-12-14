Comparing BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Airgain has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Airgain alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -14.38% -14.35% -9.80% BlackSky Technology -93.90% -34.64% -19.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airgain and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Airgain and BlackSky Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $64.27 million 1.12 -$10.09 million ($1.00) -7.03 BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 7.19 -$245.64 million N/A N/A

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Airgain and BlackSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 2 0 2.67 BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Airgain presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.47%. BlackSky Technology has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.02%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Airgain.

Summary

Airgain beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking in a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.