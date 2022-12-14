Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $63.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOL. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,565 shares of company stock worth $2,466,951 over the last 90 days. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,109 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $739,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $282,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

