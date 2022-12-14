Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $63.00 at Guggenheim

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

ASO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $54.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,101 shares of company stock worth $5,414,768. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.