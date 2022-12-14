Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $260.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LOW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

LOW stock opened at $211.22 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

