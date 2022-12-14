Financial Analysis: Modiv (MDV) and Its Competitors

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) is one of 324 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Modiv to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Modiv and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modiv
|$36.22 million
|-$440,000.00
|-9.37
|Modiv Competitors
|$800.83 million
|$174.79 million
|17.51
Modiv’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Modiv. Modiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Insider & Institutional Ownership
21.1% of Modiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Modiv and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Modiv
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
|Modiv Competitors
|2138
|11609
|13243
|296
|2.43
Modiv currently has a consensus price target of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 48.13%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Modiv is more favorable than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Modiv and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modiv
|-16.33%
|-2.64%
|-1.41%
|Modiv Competitors
|16.68%
|-75.17%
|2.53%
Summary
Modiv rivals beat Modiv on 8 of the 14 factors compared.
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.