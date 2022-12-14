Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £122.68 ($150.50).

SPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($128.82) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.50 ($150.29) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nicholas John Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £102.39 ($125.62) per share, for a total transaction of £102,390 ($125,616.49).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

SPX stock opened at £113.70 ($139.49) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £107.39. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 9,008 ($110.51) and a 12 month high of £163.90 ($201.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The firm has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,764.90.

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.