XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.34.
XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after buying an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in XPeng by 1,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,339 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in XPeng by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Stock Performance
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
