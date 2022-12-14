XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.34.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after buying an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in XPeng by 1,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,339 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in XPeng by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.91.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

