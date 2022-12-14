MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Financial Survey

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MingZhu Logistics and Daseke, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Daseke 0 0 1 0 3.00

Daseke has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.35%. Given Daseke’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daseke is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 4.58 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A Daseke $1.56 billion 0.24 $56.00 million $0.68 8.74

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Daseke’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Daseke shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daseke has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A Daseke 2.86% 35.59% 4.37%

Summary

Daseke beats MingZhu Logistics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,623 company-owned tractors and 2,074 independent owned contractors tractors; and 11,266 trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

