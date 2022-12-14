Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) versus Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Financial Survey

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dakota Gold currently has a consensus price target of 5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 62.54%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $9.05, suggesting a potential upside of 12.84%. Given Dakota Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million 2.26 -$264.08 million $1.37 5.85

Dakota Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 42.28% 5.79% 3.85%

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Dakota Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

