Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $633.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $33.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 139.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 14,706 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,482.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

