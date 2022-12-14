Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 46.50 to CHF 43 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Temenos from CHF 52 to CHF 56 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. Temenos has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $168.58.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

