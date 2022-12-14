Head-To-Head Analysis: Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) versus RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and Blackboxstocks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $934.73 million 0.13 -$9.73 million $2.99 2.57 Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 0.84 -$2.62 million ($0.48) -0.81

Blackboxstocks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RumbleON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON 2.44% 9.05% 3.52% Blackboxstocks -102.99% -105.16% -66.60%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares RumbleON and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RumbleON and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 1 3 0 2.75 Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

RumbleON currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.07%. Blackboxstocks has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,121.71%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than RumbleON.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.4% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RumbleON beats Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

