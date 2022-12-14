Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Price Target at C$76.11

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

TSE STN opened at C$67.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.19. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$53.12 and a 12 month high of C$72.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In related news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$41,223.96. In related news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$41,223.96. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total value of C$201,696.90.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

