Brokerages Set Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target at SEK 182.88

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 185.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWDBY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 16.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of SEK 12.14 and a 52-week high of SEK 20.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 14.05.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

