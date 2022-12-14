Head-To-Head Survey: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) vs. BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BrainsWay and Ra Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ra Medical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

BrainsWay currently has a consensus target price of $9.19, suggesting a potential upside of 396.62%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Ra Medical Systems.

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrainsWay and Ra Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $29.66 million 1.03 -$6.46 million ($0.32) -5.78 Ra Medical Systems $20,000.00 256.15 -$25.07 million ($92.36) -0.05

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -36.57% -20.09% -15.02% Ra Medical Systems -110,533.34% -169.55% -119.65%

Summary

BrainsWay beats Ra Medical Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. The company sells its products primarily through distributors in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

