Head to Head Analysis: Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) & CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and CFSB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $10.32 million 6.66 $1.93 million $0.03 433.10 CFSB Bancorp $2.43 million 22.65 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Catalyst Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 1.23% 0.12% 0.04% CFSB Bancorp N/A 0.07% 0.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and CFSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.3% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Catalyst Bancorp and CFSB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Catalyst Bancorp beats CFSB Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About CFSB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.