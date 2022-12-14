i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Trading Up 6.3 %

About i3 Verticals

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $25.82 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $855.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

