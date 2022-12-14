British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $507.50.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on British Land from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 505 ($6.20) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on British Land from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 345 ($4.23) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Liberum Capital lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered British Land to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

British Land Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of British Land stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

British Land Cuts Dividend

British Land Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.95%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

