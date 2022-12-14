Brokerages Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) PT at $8.83

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Telos to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Telos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Telos to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. Telos has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. Analysts expect that Telos will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after buying an additional 321,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth $27,666,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 271,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 566,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

