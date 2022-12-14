JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 262.14 ($3.22).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($9.02) to GBX 630 ($7.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.33) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 175 ($2.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 122.60 ($1.50) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,015.00. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 88.40 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 229.40 ($2.81).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In related news, insider Andy Long bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £24,250 ($29,750.95).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

