Critical Contrast: Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) vs. Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -53.23% N/A -58.23% Gilat Satellite Networks 1.05% 3.23% 2.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

68.1% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airspan Networks and Gilat Satellite Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airspan Networks currently has a consensus price target of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 281.14%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Gilat Satellite Networks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and Gilat Satellite Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million 0.54 -$71.91 million ($1.29) -1.00 Gilat Satellite Networks $218.82 million 1.44 -$3.03 million $0.05 111.02

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilat Satellite Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Airspan Networks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals and modems. The company also offers turnkey integrated solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. In addition, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. The company sells its products and solutions to communication service providers, satellite operators, governments, mobile network operators, telecommunication companies, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

