Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wharf Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Wharf has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $7.45.
Wharf Company Profile
