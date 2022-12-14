Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wharf Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Wharf has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Get Wharf alerts:

Wharf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.