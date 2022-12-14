WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 335.3% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
WANdisco Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. WANdisco has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $9.00.
About WANdisco
