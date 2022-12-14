WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 335.3% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WANdisco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. WANdisco has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $9.00.

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

