Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Increases By 4,447.1%

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 4,447.1% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEICY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

Weichai Power Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WEICY stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Weichai Power has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Weichai Power Cuts Dividend

Weichai Power Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.0858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.57%.

(Get Rating)

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.