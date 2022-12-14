Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Short Interest Down 46.2% in November

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wetouch Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WETH opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. Wetouch Technology has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -1.00.
About Wetouch Technology
