Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Decreases By 39.2%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

WEG Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. WEG has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

WEG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0069 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Featured Stories

