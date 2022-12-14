Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, an increase of 533.1% from the November 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,964,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Verus International Price Performance

Shares of VRUS opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Verus International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the supply of consumer food products. The company was formerly known as RealBiz Media Group, Inc and changed its name to Verus International, Inc in October 2018. Verus International, Inc was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

