Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Declines By 41.1%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

VAT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VTTGF opened at $278.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.81. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $191.70 and a twelve month high of $483.68.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

