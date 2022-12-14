Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Short Interest Up 266.7% in November

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Vienna Insurance Group Price Performance

VNRFY opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Vienna Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

