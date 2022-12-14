Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Short Interest Up 266.7% in November

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Vienna Insurance Group Price Performance
VNRFY opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Vienna Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.
Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile
