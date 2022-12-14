William Blair Downgrades Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) to Market Perform

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COUP. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $166.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

