Citigroup Raises Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target to $14.50

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $13.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $363.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.68. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after buying an additional 463,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 189,738 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 200,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 108,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 302.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 100,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

